Columbus police arrest 17-year-old in connection with Far West Side murder

Columbus police have arrested a 17-year-old in connection with the murder of another teenager, Musa Aliyow, earlier this month.

Mohamed Abdi, 17, was arrested Wednesday afternoon by Columbus police officers on an unrelated incident, and is being held on a delinquency count of murder at the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center, according to police.

Under Ohio law, 17-year-olds who are charged with delinquency counts of murder are required to have the case transferred to adult court.

Aliyow, 20, was found shot around 9 p.m. on Jan. 29 on the 700 block of Countrybrook Drive East on the city's Far West Side. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition and died on Feb. 9.

