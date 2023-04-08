Columbus police arrest 18-year-old man suspected in shooting death of teenage girl

Eric Lagatta, The Columbus Dispatch
Columbus police Cmdr. Mark Denner, who leads the homicide unit, updates reporters Wednesday on investigations into five recent homicides during a 48-hour period, including that of 15-year-old Maria Fernanda Guerra-Sandoval.
An 18-year-old Far West Side man has been arrested and charged with murder after Columbus police identified him as the suspect in the shooting death of a teenage girl on Monday.

Homicide detectives investigating the death of 15-year-old Maria Fernanda Guerra-Sandoval say that Kevin Jesus-Lopez was the only other person with her when she was killed, according to a probable cause affidavit in Franklin County Municipal Court. Though Jesus-Lopez claimed to detectives that the girl shot herself, detectives said in the affidavit that the evidence at the scene appeared to indicate that the fatal wounds were not self-inflicted.

Neighbors called 911 around 5:30 p.m. Monday to report seeing an unresponsive female outside a home on the 4700 block of Sullivant Avenue on Columbus' Far West Side. Guerra-Sandoval was found unresponsive, and medics with the Columbus Division of Fire pronounced the girl dead at the scene.

Jesus-Lopez, whose listed address is about a half-mile away from the home where Guerra-Sandoval was found, made his first court appearance Saturday morning, according to the online court docket.

Anyone with information can call the Columbus police homicide unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

