Columbus police arrest man on felony charges in connection with fatal Aug. 6 double shooting

A Columbus man has been arrested on charges in connection with two men who were killed earlier this month on the Near East Side.

Anthony Bogins, 32, was arrested on warrants for having weapons under disability (being a convicted felon illegally in possession of a firearm) and tampering with evidence, according to Columbus police homicide detectives, who are continuing to investigate the double fatal shooting. Bogins' residence is listed by detectives as "streets of Columbus."

The victims in the case are Nicholas L. Ealy, 41, and Alberto C. DeLeon, 69. The two were shot and killed on the afternoon of Aug. 6 on the 1400 block of East Mound Street.

Police got reports of a shooting shortly after noon that day, and responding officers found the Ealy and DeLeon suffering from gunshot wounds.

Ealy was taken by medics to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, where he died at 1:01 p.m., Columbus police Sgt. Joe Albert said. DeLeon went by himself to Ohio State University East Hospital, where he died at 1:14 p.m.

A preliminary investigation has shown that an argument took place before the shooting that included the victims, detectives said.

Authorities ask that anyone with information about the shootings call the Columbus police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730, or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

