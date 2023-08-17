Columbus police arrest man for reckless stunt driving, third person arrested over past month

One man has been arrested for reckless stunt driving, the third person arrested for the crime over the past month in Columbus, police said.

Kollie Dennis, 23, was arrested for violating Georgia’s reckless stunt driving statute (Section 40-6-390.1), according to a Columbus Police Department Facebook post.

That law states the following:

“Any person who operates any vehicle while drag racing, in violation of Code Section 40-6-186, or laying drags, in violation of Code Section 40-6-251, in reckless disregard for the safety of persons on a highway or upon private property without express authorization from the owner of such property commits the offense of reckless stunt driving.”

“Our dedicated investigators were able to positively identify Dennis as one of the drivers engaging in illegal and dangerous maneuvers, all while behind the wheel of a yellow BMW M4,” the Columbus Police Department’s post reads.

At least two other have been arrested for reckless stunt driving over the past month, according to police.

James Bryan Brown, 19, was arrested in July on two counts of reckless stunt driving, police say. Caiser Veasley, 22, was also arrested in July for reckless stunt driving.

Veasley’s arrest made his third offense in violation of the reckless stunt driving statute, according to police.

“It’s important to note that if a person is declared a habitual violator of Reckless Stunt Driving, with three guilty convictions within a 5-year period, their vehicle may be seized as it is considered contraband,” the department’s Facebook post said.

Police say they have received several complaints which has led to members of the patrol division prompting an investigation.