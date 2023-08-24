Columbus police arrest one suspect, seek another after man found in trunk of towed Tesla

Columbus police have identified two suspects in the homicide of a Washington D.C. area man who was found dead in the trunk of a Tesla at a towing company's lot earlier this year.

Hajid Jordan, 44, was found on Jan. 24 in the trunk of a vehicle at a towing lot on the 600 block of Hilliard Rome Road. Jordan had previously been reported missing and had rented the Tesla, according to court records.

On Wednesday, Columbus police charged 44-year-old William Robertson, of the North Linden, and 24-year-old Tajuan Smith, of the Southeast Side, with murder in connection with Jordan's death.

According to court records, Jordan was found with multiple gun shot wounds and had plastic bags covering portions of his body. Police were able to pull fingerprints from the plastic bags that were matched to Smith.

Court records show Smith was charged in March with tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse but those charges were later dismissed.

Additional investigation resulted in evidence being found that Smith, Robertson and Jordan were together on Jan. 13 at Robertson's home on the 1000 block of E. North Broadway. Court records said an argument broke out and during the argument, both Robertson and Smith shot Jordan.

Physical evidence of the shooting was found at Robertson's home, according to court records.

Robertson and Smith are accused of putting Jordan in the trunk of the Tesla after the shooting and abandoning the vehicle on Volney Avenue. The car was towed to the lot a few days later and was later discovered by Columbus police.

Robertson was arrested Wednesday and had his first court appearance in Franklin County Municipal Court on Thursday morning. His bond was set at $2 million.

Smith remains at large. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 614-645-4545 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus police arrest one in death of man found in trunk of towed Tesla