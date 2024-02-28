Columbus police arrest suspect in connection with fatal Eastland area shooting

Columbus police homicide detectives have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a January shooting that left a 23-year-old dead at an Eastland area apartment complex.

Leon Mason, 22, of Whitehall, is charged with murder and felonious assault in the shooting death of DeAngelo Williams Jr., 23, of the city's West Side, according to Franklin County court records. According to a probable cause affidavit, homicide detectives identified Mason via surveillance footage of the shooting and by tracking movement on Mason's cellphone on the night of the shooting.

Columbus police dispatch reports that officers were dispatched just after 12:45 a.m. on Jan. 28 on a report of property damage from vehicles involved in a crash at The Flats at Kimberly apartments off the 2400 block of Kimberly Parkway East. Moments later, 911 dispatch received a call of a shooting at the same location.

Responding officers found Williams unresponsive with a gunshot wound in the driver's seat of a vehicle that had crashed into parked vehicles. He was taken by medics to a local hospital, where he died at 2:41 p.m. the next day, Jan. 29.

