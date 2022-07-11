Columbus police arrest suspect in murder of woman on Trask Drive

Columbus police have arrested a suspect in Saturday night’s fatal shooting of 26-year-old Sybearia Paige.

Detectives arrested Brooklynn Johnson, 21, and charged her with murder, the Columbus Police Department announced Sunday. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Monday in Muscogee County Recorder’s Court.

Officers responded to a call concerning a shooting on Trask Drive at 10:48 p.m. Saturday. They found Paige wounded by gunfire. Emergency Medical Services arrived and transported her to Piedmont Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries. An emergency room doctor pronounced her dead at 11:36 p.m., according to CPD’s news release.

Although an arrest has been made, CPD asks anyone with information about this case to call Detective Roy Green at 706-225-4261 or email him at RoyGreen@columbusga.org. Anonymous tips about any crime can be reported by calling 706-653-3188.