Columbus police arrest suspect in threat against St. Francis-Emory Healthcare hospital

A suspect accused of threatening a Columbus hospital has been arrested.

James Woodall Jr. was charged with making a terroristic threat against St. Francis-Emory Healthcare, Columbus Police Department spokesman Sgt. Aaron Evrard told the Ledger-Enquirer in an email Friday.

Woodall’s age and residency weren’t available before publication. He is scheduled for a hearing in Recorder’s Court at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Police and hospital officials have declined to specify the March 30 threat and how it was delivered.

Although the hospital increased its security presence after the threat, it was running “business as usual” and no services were interrupted, St. Francis spokesman Grant Farrimond told the L-E then.