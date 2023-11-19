Columbus police in barricade situation following critical shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are responding to a barricade situation believed to be connected to a critical shooting in northeast Columbus Sunday afternoon.

As of 5:40 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Columbus SWAT unit are involved in a standoff on the 1300 block of Lindenwald Drive in Gahanna, according to a police dispatcher. Police believe the suspect in an earlier shooting is barricaded at that location.

The situation began at approximately 4:35 p.m. when officers responded to a shooting victim at a shopping center on the 4800 block of Morse Road. There, a female suspect was found suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The victim was taken to Mount Carmel East in critical condition.

