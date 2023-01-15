Columbus police evacuate Easton mall due to large fight during which gun was found

Two juveniles were charged with rioting after Columbus police briefly shut down and evacuated Easton Town Center on Saturday evening after a large fight broke out and a gun was recovered.

A large number of officers responded to the mall around 9 p.m. and began evacuating the interior areas of Easton, including the AMC Easton 30 movie theater, after a large fight broke out. Police and security personnel responded first, observed 40 to 50 juveniles actively fighting on the first floor of the mall, according to a release.

Special duty Columbus police officers intervened and detained two of the most aggressively fighting juveniles, placing them under arrest, the release said. When police searched two juveniles, officers located and seized fully loaded handguns that these juveniles had concealed.

Officers placed both juveniles under arrest, transported them to the Columbus police headquarters Downtown where they were interviewed by detectives. Both were charged with aggravated riot and concealed carry charges, then taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

Vehicle traffic around the mall was also diverted, according to police radio traffic.

Around 9:50 p.m., police said the mall was secure and called off any more units on their way to the scene. Officers weren't allowing anyone to enter the mall, only to exit. Shortly after 10 p.m., the movie theater reopened.

