Columbus police capture suspect in fatal shooting on Fort Benning Road

Columbus police arrested a suspect connected with an April 10 fatal shooting on Fort Benning Road.

Donnell Russell was charged Tuesday with murder in shooting of David Brown outside an apartment in the 700 block of Fort Benning Road, police said in a news release.

Officers already were in the area that night when they heard gunfire around 3 a.m. and found Brown wounded by gunfire, they said. He was pronounced dead one day later at Piedmont Columbus Regional.

On Tuesday, homicide detectives, aided by a Muscogee County sheriff’s task force, arrested Russell. He will have a preliminary hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information on the case may contact Detective Roy Green at 706-225-4261 or RoyGreen@columbusga.org.