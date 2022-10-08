Columbus police charge suspect in hit-and-run that killed child, injured another

Columbus police have charged a man in Thursday’s hit-and-run crash that left a 13-year-old girl dead and an 11-year-old boy in serious condition.

Deantre Wolfe, 29, surrendered to police Friday afternoon. Investigators said he faces three felony charges related to the accident — first-degree homicide by vehicle; serious Injury by vehicle; and leaving the scene of an accident.

Wolfe also is charged with these misdemeanor counts, police said:

No proof of insurance.

Suspended registration.

Failing to report an accident.

No state tag.

Wolfe is to have a preliminary hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court at 8 a.m. Monday.

The accident

Police said they were called at 8:07 a.m. Thursday to the 4100 block of Steam Mill Road, near Southern Pines Drive, where they found both children had been hit by a vehicle.

Both were students at Rothschild Middle School, authorities said. The boy was flown to a hospital in Atlanta for treatment. The girl died at the scene.

Investigators later identified the vehicle involved as a light silver or gold Toyota Tacoma, a pickup truck, and on Friday asked the public’s help finding the driver.

Anyone with information on the case may contact police Cpl. Roz Hall at 706-225-4040.