Columbus police Chief Bryant, Assistant Chief Potts sworn-in after Ohio training completed

Columbus Division of Police Chief Elaine Bryant, right front, and First Assistant Chief Lashanna Potts, left, are recognized following their ceremonial swearing-in Tuesday at the James G. Jackson Columbus Police Academy.

After 10 months or so on the job, Columbus police Chief Elaine Bryant and Assistant Chief LaShanna Potts are now able to don the uniform of the police division they were selected to lead last summer.

Bryant and Potts, both of whom came to Columbus from the Detroit Police Department, were officially sworn in Tuesday evening as members of the Columbus Division of Police after completing training required for them to become certified Ohio peace officers.

Bryant steps into role: New Columbus police Chief Elaine Bryant creating new park patrols, wants better community relations

Columbus Public Safety Director Robert Clark administered the oath of office to Bryant and Potts in front of family, friends and fellow city leaders who had gathered for the ceremony at the Chief James G. Jackson Columbus Police Academy on the city's West Side.

For subscribers: Getting to know Elaine Bryant, Columbus' new police chief

Speaking before the ceremony, Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther congratulated Bryant and Potts and praised them for their dedication to overseeing reform efforts.

"It symbolizes the conclusion of an intensive, months-long process to appoint new leadership at the Columbus Division of Police," Ginther said, "a pivotal step in our ongoing journey to reform policing in our city and better serve each and every resident."

Lashanna Potts, first assistant chief of the Columbus Division of Police, recites her oath of office during her ceremonial swearing-in Tuesday at the James G. Jackson Columbus Police Academy.

When Bryant and Potts left their positions with Detroit police as deputy chief and captain, respectively, they were required to become certified Ohio police officers within the first year of their appointments.

Potts hiring: Columbus offers assistant police chief position to colleague of Elaine Bryant before job even posted

City leaders say the women immediately began working on completion of their Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy (OPOTA) certifications, which involved training in Ohio statutes and laws, firearms, vehicle operations, subject control, de-escalation techniques, and investigation and interviewing skills.

Story continues

"It's important for them to have this uniform," Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin said at the ceremony. "But the truth is, the several months they've been out in the community without uniform I think has been a blessing for them. It's allowed them to know our community and have our community know them, not just for the badge."

Columbus police Chief Elaine Bryant greets guests before the ceremonial swearing-in of herself and First Assistant Chief Lashanna Potts on Tuesday at the James G. Jackson Columbus Police Academy.

When Bryant stepped into the position in June, she became the first chief hired from outside the Columbus Division of Police, as well as the first Black woman to serve as the division's chief.

Ginther and other city leaders have been clear that they envision Bryant becoming a catalyst to rebuild trust with city residents following recent high-profile Columbus police killings of Black residents, millions of taxpayer dollars paid to settle lawsuits regarding police misconduct during racial justice protests in late May and June 2020 following the murder of George Floyd Jr. by a police officer in Minneapolis, and changes to city police operations ordered by a federal judge.

Use of force: Columbus police used force disproportionately against Black residents, study contends

Following the protests over police brutality and racial injustice in 2020, Ginther and other city leaders began in earnest to pursue reform efforts, introducing a charter amendment in July 2020 — approved by voters in November 2020 — to create the Civilian Police Review Board and the Inspector General's office.

Jacqueline Hendricks-Moore was hired as the city's first inspector general, who will oversee investigations into allegations of misconduct by city police.

Columbus police reform: Mayor Ginther appoints Detroit woman to lead Columbus police misconduct investigations

Following the swearing-in ceremony, Bryant took part in a panel discussion along with Ohio State Highway Patrol Superintendent Richard Fambro and Ohio State University Police Chief Kimberly Speers-McNatt that focused on diversity within law enforcement and police-community relations.

"We have work to do," Bryant said of the Columbus Division of Police. "We do need more diversity, not just in race, but in gender as well."

Eric Lagatta is a reporter at the Columbus Dispatch covering public safety, breaking news and social justice issues. Reach him at elagatta@dispatch.com. Follow him on Twitter

@EricLagatta

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ten months in, Columbus police chief & assistant now official in Ohio