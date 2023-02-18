Columbus police chief provides update on Friday night shooting that injured nine people

Columbus police have provided new information regarding a Friday night shooting in Columbus that left nine juveniles injured.

The shooting followed an altercation at a nearby party which led over to the Shell gas station, according to Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon. He said that the party may have occurred at a nearby warehouse location.

The children, ages 5-17, all received non-life-threatening injuries and four have been discharged from a local hospital, said Blackmon.

Blackmon said police were called to the scene in the 4400 block of Warm Springs Road shortly after 10 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival they saw multiple juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds.

Blackmon said the case is still under investigation and wouldn’t comment on how many possible shooters were involved in the incident.

“We will work continuously on this case and utilize all of our resources to bring this case to a successful [resolution],” he said.

No arrests have been made for this incident. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-3162. You can also submit an anonymous tip using TipSoft.

“I just get tired of seeing folks when they have a disagreement, or an argument, or maybe even a fist fight, they think they have to reach for a gun and go to deadly force,” Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson said.