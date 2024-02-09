Columbus police close double homicide case on Clay Street in March 2023

Columbus police have closed a case involving a 2023 double homicide in Columbus that stunned a neighborhood.

Police confirmed to the Ledger-Enquirer they have closed the case involving a fatal shooting on March 7, 2023, on Clay Street in Columbus that left two women dead.

Police have not yet released a statement as to why the case has been closed despite no suspects being named and no arrests were made.

Police back then identified the victims as Juantonja Richmond, 52 and Ronisha Anderson, 51.

Police said the two women were found dead lying in the front yard of a residence on Clay street with gunshot wounds.

At the time, a local resident who heard the gunshots just as she woke up, talked to the Ledger-Enquirer.

“Then something like this happens close to home, you know that really takes a toll on people,” said Tennilly Miller. “You hear about this every day.”

Miller said she heard multiple gunshots around 11 a.m. She said her son, Tamareious, was a victim of gun violence late last year. She said she’s reminded of her son every time she hears a gunshot.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as new information becomes available.