Columbus police confirm that body found Friday in vehicle on North Side was local imam

Columbus police Lt. Justin Coleman speaks to a crowd that gathered Friday after a body was found inside a vehicle in a wooded lot at a North Side business. Police have since confirmed that the deceased is Mohamed Hassan Adam, a local imam.

Police have confirmed that the body found on Friday on Columbus' North Side belongs to a local imam

The body was found in a vehicle in a wooded lot owned by All City Auto Recycling on the 1400 block of Windsor Avenue. It was the 198th homicide in Columbus this year.

In a press release Sunday, police officially stated that the deceased was 48-year-old Mohamed Hassan Adam, a longtime imam at Masjid Abu Hurairah mosque on the Northeast Side.

There is no evidence at this point that the death was the result of a hate crime, but the investigation is ongoing and still in the very early stages, according to police.

The imam had been missing since Wednesday, according to community members. Shortly after police were called to the scene Friday, as many as 200 people met at the intersection of Joyce and Windsor avenues when news spread within the Somali community that Adam had been found deceased inside the vehicle.

“Mohamed Hassan was someone who would feed the homeless. Mohamed Hassan was the one who would monitor our youth to stay away from drugs, to stay away from gun violence,” Imam Horsed Noah, outreach director of the Somali Islamic Centers of Ohio, said at the scene. “He was a great father. He was a great husband. He was a great son to his mother. Today, the Somali community lost a pillar.”

Police are currently investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

