Columbus police provide new details on search for missing 5-month-old in AMBER Alert case

Columbus police provided new details during a press conference Tuesday on the Amber Alert issued for two 5-month-olds.

Police are continuing to search for Kason Thomas, one of the twins who was reported missing Monday night. His brother Ky’air was found safe at the Dayton International Airport early Tuesday morning.

“We’re following every lead and tracking down every moment from the time these babies went missing,” said Columbus Division of Police Chief Bryant.

Officers got a call at 9:45 p.m. Monday at the Donatos Pizza on North High Street in Columbus on the report of a stolen vehicle with twin five-month-olds in the car, Bryant said. The mom was at the restaurant to pick-up food for a DoorDash order.

Bryant said that the suspect, 24-year-old Nalah Jackson, was a homeless woman inside the store identified by Donato’s employees. Jackson left when the mother walked inside and before officers got to the scene.

According to Bryant, officers arrived within minutes and was on the scene at 9:52 p.m.

At 4:15 a.m., Columbus police were notified that a child had been abandoned at the Dayton International Airport, who has been identified as Ky’air.

Bryant says police faced delays in getting an Amber Alert issued for Ky’air and Kason.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., other law enforcement agencies, including the Ohio State Highway Patrol, were notified by CPD about the abduction.

Columbus police then requested an Amber Alert at 11:45 p.m. and again at 12:05 p.m.

The Amber Alert finally went out at 1:37 a.m. One obstacle police had to overcome was the vehicle not having a license plate and it being newly purchased.

“There was a lapse of communication from an executive level. That is being addressed internally and that is something we’re going to make sure doesn’t occur again,” Bryant said.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue updating this story.