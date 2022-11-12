A man who exchanged gunfire with Columbus police early Saturday at an apartment building near the Hilltop was shot by a police officer and then captured a short distance away, police said.

Columbus police received a report at 12:53 a.m. of shots being fired at 690 Kingsford Road, possibly from inside an apartment building.

There police encountered a man who they say began shooting at them, striking the vehicle in which they arrived. One officer shot and wounded the suspect who ran from the scene but was captured a short distance away.

Hilltop related article:Donovan Lewis autopsy report shows he was shot once by Columbus police officer

Police say they gave the man medical aid until medical personnel arrived. The man was taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in critical condition and was later listed as stable.

A gun was recovered at the scene where police caught the suspect, they said.

Authorities did not immediately release the name of the man or the officer who shot him.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.

.@Lodge9President & I responded to late night CPD Officer Involved Shooting with violent criminal on West Side.



God was looking out for our @capcityfop brothers & they went home alive.



Loser out of the gun battle transported to hospital.



BCI Investigating #DangersWeFace https://t.co/A6GvgauTH7 pic.twitter.com/6AlfrboNKs — Brian Steel (@EVPFOP9) November 12, 2022

mawilliams@dispatch.com

@BizMarkWilliams

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus police exchange gunfire with man at Hilltop apartment complex