Columbus police expected to release more information on fatal shooting involving SWAT team

Police respond to the scene of a shooting Saturday involving Columbus SWAT officers at a Home Depot parking lot in Grove City.

Columbus police are expected to release additional information Monday about the Saturday night fatal shooting of an Athens County man after SWAT officers fired at him in a Home Depot parking lot.

Bret Andrews, 46, of Athens, Ohio, was shot around 8:20 p.m. Saturday following an encounter with Columbus police SWAT officers in the store parking lot located at 1680 Stringtown Road in Grove City.

Andrews had an active warrant for his arrest out of Athens County, according to court records, and Columbus SWAT was attempting to serve that warrant.

Sgt. David Scarpitti said during the encounter officers fired at Andrews, who was rushed to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. A firearm was recovered at the scene, Scarpitti said.

Why were Columbus SWAT officers serving a warrant on Bret Andrews?

Andrews' warrant was for rape of a child under the age of 13 and had been filed in December, according to Athens County court records.

The alleged incident occurred in October 2021, according to court records, which indicate that Andrews fled Athens County after the victim accused him of sexual assault and made comments about being fearful of spending the rest of his life in prison.

Information expected to be released about the incident Monday includes the number of officers who fired their weapons and their names. Body camera footage from the incident may also be released. Police have not said at what time information would be released.

