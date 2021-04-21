Columbus police fatally shoots Black teen swinging knife

  • A crowd gathers in front of the Ohio Statehouse during a protest Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Earlier Tuesday, police shot and killed a teenage girl in Columbus just as the verdict was being announced in the trial for the killing of George Floyd. Police showed bodycam footage Tuesday night at a news conference of the officer shooting the girl, who was Black, as she appeared to attempt to stab two people with a knife. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • A crowd gathers in front of the Ohio Statehouse during a protestTuesday, April 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Police shot and killed a teenage girl Tuesday afternoon in Columbus just as the verdict was being announced in the trial for the killing of George Floyd. Police showed bodycam footage Tuesday night at a news conference of the officer shooting the girl, who was Black, as she appeared to attempt to stab two people with a knife. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • State troopers guard the Ohio Statehouse while a crowd gathers Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Police shot and killed a teenage girl Tuesday afternoon in Columbus just as the verdict was being announced in the trial for the killing of George Floyd. Police showed bodycam footage Tuesday night at a news conference of the officer shooting the girl, who was Black, as she appeared to attempt to stab two people with a knife.(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • Local citizens confront police in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a teenage girl, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a teenage girl, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a teenage girl, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a teenage girl Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a teenage girl Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
1 / 8

Columbus Police Shooting

A crowd gathers in front of the Ohio Statehouse during a protest Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Earlier Tuesday, police shot and killed a teenage girl in Columbus just as the verdict was being announced in the trial for the killing of George Floyd. Police showed bodycam footage Tuesday night at a news conference of the officer shooting the girl, who was Black, as she appeared to attempt to stab two people with a knife. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FARNOUSH AMIRI
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The fatal shooting of a knife-wielding Black teenage girl by police in Columbus, Ohio, came within minutes of the verdict in George Floyd’s killing — causing outrage by some in the community over the continued police use of lethal force.

Officials with the Columbus Division of Police released footage of the shooting Tuesday night just hours after it happened, a departure from protocol as the force faces immense scrutiny from the public following a series of recent high-profile police killings that have led to clashes.

The 10-second clip begins with the officer getting out of his car at a house where police had been dispatched after someone called 911 saying they were being physically threatened, Interim Police Chief Michael Woods said at the news conference. The officer takes a few steps toward a group of people in the driveway when the girl starts swinging a knife wildly at another girl or woman, who falls backward. The officer shouts several times to get down.

The girl with the knife then charges at another girl or woman who is pinned against a car.

From a few feet away, with people on either side of him, the officer fires four shots, and the teen slumps to the ground. A black-handled blade similar to a kitchen knife or steak knife lies on the sidewalk next to her.

A man immediately yells at the officer, “You didn’t have to shoot her! She’s just a kid, man!”

The officer responds, “She had a knife. She just went at her.”

The race of the officer wasn't clear.

The girl was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. It remains unclear if anyone else was injured. Police did not identify the girl or her age Tuesday. One family member said she was 15, while another said she was 16.

Woods said state law allows police to use deadly force to protect themselves or others, and investigators will determine whether this shooting was such an instance.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther mourned the loss of the young victim but defended the officer’s use of deadly force.

“We know based on this footage the officer took action to protect another young girl in our community,” he told reporters.

The shooting happened about 25 minutes before a judge read the verdict convicting former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin of murder and manslaughter in the killing of Floyd. It also took place less than 5 miles from where the funeral for Andre Hill, who was killed by another Columbus police officer in December, was held earlier this year. The officer in Hill's case, Adam Coy, a 19-year veteran of the force, is now facing trial for murder, with the next hearing scheduled for April 28.

Less than three weeks before Hill was killed, a Franklin County Sheriff's deputy fatally shot 23-year-old Casey Goodson Jr. in Columbus. The case remains under federal investigation.

Last week, Columbus police shot and killed a man who was in a hospital emergency room with a gun on him. Officials are continuing an investigation into that shooting.

Kimberly Shepherd, 50, who has lived in the neighborhood where Tuesday's shooting took place for 17 years, said she knew the teenage victim.

“The neighborhood has definitely went through its changes, but nothing like this,” Shepherd said of the shooting. “This is the worst thing that has ever happened out here and unfortunately it is at the hands of police.”

Shepherd and her neighbor Jayme Jones, 51, had celebrated the guilty verdict of Chauvin. But things changed quickly, she said.

“We were happy about the verdict. But you couldn’t even enjoy that," Shepherd said. “Because as you’re getting one phone call that he was guilty, I’m getting the next phone call that this is happening in my neighborhood.”

___

Farnoush Amiri is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

___

Kryska reported from Hoboken, New Jersey.

Recommended Stories

  • Black teenage girl shot dead by Columbus police

    Protesters voiced outrage in Columbus, Ohio on Tuesday after a Black teenage girl was fatally shot by a police officer.Authorities said the girl had lunged at two people with a knife.They also say the officers involved were answering a 911 call about an attempted stabbing.Columbus police released police body camera footage of Tuesday's shooting just hours later.Police chief Michael Woods says that the video shows the victim holding a knife after officers arrived, and charging toward another girl.A police officer then opened fire on the girl with the knife as she collapsed against a car parked in the driveway."As per policy officers immediately accessed the female for injuries, summoned a medic and began CPR."Authorities described the victim as a 15-year-old girl, but family members have identified her as 16-year-old Makiyah Bryant.Woods said that the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has opened an inquiry and appealed for calm until the case is closed.Protesters had already begun gathering near the crime scene earlier in the day.The shooting comes just as peaceful marchers across the country took to the streets after Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd, whose death last summer sparked anti-racism protests around the world.The Columbus police officer who opened fire on Tuesday was not identified, but Woods said he "would be taken off the street" pending an investigation.

  • Columbus, Ohio, police release graphic bodycam footage of Ma'Khia Bryant shooting

    City officials said they were unable to release the entire footage pending review by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

  • Protests erupt in Ohio after police kill Black teenage girl

    According to the newspaper, police involved in the shooting were answering an emergency-911 call reporting an attempted stabbing by a female suspect.Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther confirmed the fatal shooting, saying on Twitter that "a young woman tragically lost her life."The police officers involved had body worn cameras and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) had opened an inquiry into the case, he said."We will share information that we can as soon as it becomes available," the mayor said on Twitter. "I'm asking residents to remain calm and allow BCI to gather the facts."Family members have identified the girl killed in the shooting as Makiyah Bryant, aged 16.

  • Police offer more details on Columbus shooting victim

    The Columbus Dispatch reported a crowd of protesters had gathered near a home on the city's southeast side where the shooting occurred, just minutes before the guilty verdict was announced against the police officer charged with murdering George Floyd last year.Police involved in the shooting were answering an emergency-911 call reporting an attempted stabbing by a female suspect, interim police chief Michael Woods said.Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther confirmed the fatal shooting, saying on Twitter that "a young woman tragically lost her life."

  • Ohio police fatally shoot teen girl after call about knife attack

    Columbus police said body-camera video shows someone trying to stab two people before the deadly shooting.

  • Ohio police kill Black teenage girl seen threatening others with knife

    Police in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday fatally shot a Black teenage girl they confronted as she lunged at two people with a knife, as seen in police video footage of the encounter, authorities said. The incident, sparking street protests in Ohio's largest city, came as the nation was focused on the guilty verdict a Minneapolis jury returned against a white former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd last year by kneeling on his neck. Releasing police body-camera video of Tuesday's shooting hours later, the interim Columbus police chief, Michael Woods, said officers involved there were responding to an emergency-911 call from someone who reported an attempted stabbing at a home on the city's southeast side.

  • Columbus, Ohio police shoot and kill teenage girl waving a knife

    Officials with the Columbus Division of Police showed a segment of the footage Tuesday night just hours after the shooting took place in a neighborhood on the city's east side.

  • Columbus officer shoots, kills girl holding knife

    Columbus, Ohio police shot and killed a teenage girl Tuesday afternoon in Columbus, Ohio. Police bodycam video shows the officer shooting the girl, who was Black, as she appeared to attempt to stab two people with a knife. (April 21)

  • Makiyah Bryant: Ohio police release body camera footage in shooting of 16-year-old

    Clip shows chaotic scene before officer opens fire

  • Chauvin likely to appeal, claiming trial tainted by civil settlement, media coverage

    (Reuters) -Former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin will likely seek to overturn his murder and manslaughter convictions by arguing that the jury was prejudiced by media coverage and a settlement in the civil case brought by George Floyd's family, though his odds of success are slim, legal experts said. A jury on Tuesday found that Chauvin was guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree "depraved mind" murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd, a Black man.. Video of the incident touched off global protests over race and police brutality. Chauvin's attorneys will have to notify the trial court within 60 days if they plan to appeal.

  • Teen Girl Killed By Columbus Police On Afternoon Of Chauvin Verdicts

    Graphic body-camera footage shows an officer firing at the teenager several times. An investigation into the shooting is underway, officials said.

  • Police shot and killed a 16-year-old Black teen 20 minutes before the Chauvin verdict was announced

    Columbus, Ohio, police say officers were responding to an attempted stabbing call.

  • South Bay celebrates Derek Chauvin guilty verdict

    "Today is a day for us to have a little bit of revelry, because justice and accountability won the day," Rev. George Oliver, lead pastor at Grace Baptist Church said. "But it's also a day for us to have a little bit of reverence for those lives that we have lost."

  • Why players return to the Patriots, according to WR Deion Branch

    New England isn't afraid to lose its top players. And in some cases, they come back.

  • Andy Reid details Chiefs’ current options at offensive tackle for 2021

    Reid commented on the Chiefs' current offensive tackle situation ahead of the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Makiyah Bryant: Ohio police tell bystanders ‘blue lives matter’ after girl shot dead as Chauvin verdict delivered

    Force releases body camera footage showing moment teenager was killed

  • Clippers' Kawhi Leonard out against Portland on Tuesday night and longer

    The sore right foot that sidelined the Clippers' Kawhi Leonard last week will knock him out of Tuesday night's game at Portland and beyond.

  • Who is Derek Chauvin, the officer charged with murdering George Floyd?

    He was on the Minneapolis police force for nearly 20 years and had previously documented incidents of using force with arrestees

  • ‘Am I off my meds?’: Greg Gutfeld reprimanded on Fox News for ‘selfish’ on-air reaction to Chauvin verdict

    Incredulous fellow anchors groan in background as Gutfeld offers take on verdict

  • Who should play Boy George in upcoming biopic? The singer wants to be 'impressed'

    Culture Club frontman Boy George is looking for a "brave, young actor" to play him in the upcoming biopic 'Karma Chameleon.'