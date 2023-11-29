Columbus police ID 20-year-old killed in Far East Side shooting

The Columbus Division of Police on Wednesday released the name of the victim who was shot and killed on the Far East Side Tuesday night.

At 9:43 p.m. Tuesday, Columbus police responded to the 900 block of Dressage Trace on report of a shooting, authorities said in a statement. Officers found Deon Crawford, 20, suffering from a gunshot wound. Columbus fire and medic took Crawford to Mt. Carmel East Hospital in critical condition, where he died at 10:13 p.m.

Coumbus police say that Crawford was meeting with two other males in a parking lot on Dressage Trace for unknown reasons. At some point during their meetup, one of the males shot Crawford.

Columbus police did not release any additional information on the two males who were with Crawford. The investigation into his death is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Lemmon at (614) 645-2558 or RALemmon@ColumbusPolice.org or to call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

