Columbus police identify 13 of 16 involved in street takeover, still need to ID 3

Columbus police said they have identified 13 of 16 people who are believed to have been involved with stealing property and harassing customers at an East Side business during a "street takeover."

Within six days, police said they received tips from the public that helped identify all but three of the 16 individuals pictured. Additional information is needed to identify the people identified as numbers one, two and 10.

Columbus police spokesperson Melanie Amato said 10 males and three females were identified. Seven of those identified are adults and six are juveniles. The charges filed include misdemeanor shoplifting at this point, but the investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be filed.

Police said on April 29 the group took over a portion of Johnstown Road on the city's East Side, blocking entry points to a gas station. The group also blocked access to gas pumps and entrance to the gas station's convenience store.

People who were seen on surveillance camera stole items from inside the gas station, eating food without paying for it and carrying items out without paying. The incident caused a large amount of panic and alarm for customers and employees.

On the same night as the incident on Johnstown Road, multiple suspects fired at Columbus police officers who were attempting to break up a street takeover event on Indianola Avenue in Clintonville. The Fraternal Order of Police and Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are offering a $5,000 reward for information in that incident.

Street takeover events have become an increasing problem in Columbus as groups of young people take over intersections, participating in street racing and other activities.

Anyone with information about the identity about the 16 people involved on Johnstown Road are asked to contact Columbus police property crimes detectives at 614-645-1435 or email Det. Zack Rosen at zrosen@columbuspolice.org. Anonymous tips can also be given through calling Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

