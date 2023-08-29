Columbus police identified the person who was killed at Easton Town Center as 15-year-old Ra'Shawyn Carter.

A 15-year-old teen is dead and two 13-year-olds are behind bars after a shooting Sunday evening at Easton Town Center.

Columbus police said one of the 13-year-old suspects faces a delinquency charge of murder and the other faces a delinquency charge of obstruction of justice. Both appeared Monday afternoon in Franklin County Juvenile Court, where they denied the charges against them.

Officers arrested the teens shortly after the shooting was first reported around 6:15 p.m. Sunday at Easton Town Center. Sgt. Joseph Albert said the shooting happened in an outdoor area of the mall, and a Columbus police officer who was working a special assignment found Ra'Shawyn Carter, 15, within 60 seconds and began giving him CPR and medical treatment.

Paramedics took Carter to Mount Carmel East hospital, where he died at 6:50 p.m. Sunday.

Easton shooting: What we know about the Easton Town Center shooting on Sunday night

This is not the first time a 13-year-old has been charged with delinquency murder in Franklin County. In 2019, Juano Peyton was charged with delinquency murder after fatally shooting 14-year-old Jaykwon Sharp in an argument over a cellphone.

Ohio law does not allow 13-year-olds to be tried as adults for any charge, including murder.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus police identify 15-year-old killed in Easton Town Center shooting