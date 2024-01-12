Columbus police identify 21-year-old killed in Thursday morning South Linden shooting

Columbus police have identified a 21-year-old Northeast Side man killed in a Thursday morning shooting.

Tayshaun Robinson died at OhioHealth Grant Medical Center Thursday after police found him with gunshot wound inside a vehicle that had crashed on East 21st Avenue.

Columbus police received a call about the South Linden crash shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday. Robinson and another man were inside a vehicle that had hit several parked cars. The other person inside the car, who police did not identify, was also shot but is expected to survive his injuries.

During the investigation, police determined the shooting itself happened on the 900 block of East 19th Avenue shortly before the crash was reported.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects or a potential motive in the shooting.

Detectives are asking anyone who lives in the area and has security or surveillance cameras to check for footage related to the shooting.

Anyone with information can contact Det. Lowell Titus at 614-645-4730 or call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus police identify 21-year-old man killed in Thursday shooting