Columbus police identify 24-year-old man fatally shot in reported burglary on Far West Side

Columbus police have identified a man who died early Monday after apparently being shot during a reported burglary on the Far West Side, but have not yet identified a second man found fatally stabbed at the address of the suspect in the first incident.

Police said Monday night that 24-year-old Jacob Stratton was mortally wounded during a reported burglary incident Monday morning.

At 4:41 a.m. Monday, Columbus police were called to a townhome on the 5700 block of Belmore Drive off Hilliard Rome Road on a report of a burglary in progress.

According to police, officers found a 29-year-old male suspect fighting with 24-year-old Jacob Stratton, who had been shot, and a 53-year-old-woman police identified only by the initials A.S., who had been stabbed.

Stratton was taken to OhioHealth Doctors Hospital, where he died at 5:21 a.m. The woman was treated and released from a local hospital.

Police detained the 29-year-old male suspect, who was treated at a local hospital for injuries he sustained before officers arrived. Police did not identify the suspect and the police report does not say that he was arrested.

A search warrant was later executed at the suspect's address, where they found a 25-year-old man who had been fatally stabbed. He had not been identified by police as of Monday night.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Columbus police homicide at 614-645-4730, or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

