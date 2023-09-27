Columbus police identify fatal stabbing victim, report arrest of man in fatal August shooting

Columbus police have identified a man who died in a stabbing in North Linden earlier this week, and announced the arrest of a suspect in another unrelated homicide.

Officers were called around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday on report of a stabbing in the 1200 block of Manchester Avenue. Once at the scene, officers found Joseph Higgins, 39, suffering from a stab wound.

Higgins was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:41 p.m.

Columbus police also arrested a man Wednesday charged in connection with an August murder on the Northeast side.

Charles Flemming, 18, was arrested by officers with the U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) on murder charges related to the death of 21-year-old Chrishon Fisher.

At 3:20 a.m. Aug. 5, Columbus police officers were called to the 2400 block of Marcia Drive on a report of a shooting.

Officers found Fisher suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced Fisher dead at 3:31 a.m.

It is still unclear what led up to the shooting, and the incident is under investigation. Homicide detectives are also still seeking to identify a second suspect believed to be involved.

Anyone with information regarding either of these incidents is asked to call the Columbus police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

shendrix@dispatch.com

@sheridan120

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus stabbing victim identified; arrest made in fatal shooting