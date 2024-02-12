Columbus police identify gunman in 2023 double homicide on Clay Street

Columbus police have identified the person they say was responsible for the deaths of two women in a 2023 shooting in Columbus.

An investigation into the deaths of Juantonja Richmond, 52, and Ronisha Anderson, 51 show Solomon Adams was responsible for the shooting deaths of both victims, according to police.

Adams was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his residence two days after Richmond and Anderson were killed.

Police said Adams had lived at a house next door to where the two victims were found on March 7, 2023, lying on the ground at a residence in the 3000 block of Clay Street. Both victims had suffered gunshot wounds, according to police.

“In light of these findings, the case has been exceptionally cleared and closed in the name of Solomon Adams,” read a news release from the Columbus Police Department.

Police said the investigation was supported by results obtained from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) crime lab.

At the time of the shooting, a local resident who heard the gunshots just as she woke up talked to the Ledger-Enquirer.

“Then something like this happens close to home, you know that really takes a toll on people,” said Tennilly Miller. “You hear about this every day.”

Miller said she heard multiple gunshots around 11 a.m. She said her son, Tamareious, was a victim of gun violence in 2022.

She said she’s reminded of her son every time she hears a gunshot.