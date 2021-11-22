Columbus police identify man fatally shot at Wilson Homes

Columbus police have identified the man fatally shot at Wilson Homes apartments Saturday night.

Officers sent to 3400 8th Ave. just after 8:15 p.m. found 20-year-old Lekeith Epps with gunshot wounds. Epps was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional hospital where an emergency room doctor pronounced him dead at 8:41 p.m., police said in a news release.

Epps’ death marks the city’s 62nd homicide of the year.

No arrest has been made. Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact Cpl. William Peterson at 706-225-4293.

If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your tip to 274637 (CRIMES).