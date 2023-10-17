Columbus police identify man fatally shot early Tuesday on Northeast Side.

Columbus police have identified a man killed in an early morning shooting Tuesday on the Northeast Side.

Anthony Cato, 38, was found about 1:55 a.m. with a gunshot wound lying on the sidewalk outside Arlington Park Apartments in the 2600 block of Divot Place by officers responding to a reported shooting, police said.

Cato was transported in critical condition to a local hospital, where he died at 5:18 a.m., police reported.

Two persons of interest were detained at the scene and interviewed, according to police, who released no further information about them.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Columbus police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730, or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 (TIPS).

