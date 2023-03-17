Columbus police identify man shot dead inside South Side apartment on Lockbourne Road

A Columbus police cruiser

Columbus police have released the identity of a man who was a victim of an apparent homicide nearly a week after he was found shot on the city's South Side.

Richard M. Carr, 62, was identified Monday by the Franklin County Coroner's Office as the man found dead Saturday afternoon inside a residence on the 1800 block of Lockbourne Road, according to police. The police division released his name publicly Friday morning after his next of kin was notified of his death.

Carr's body was found inside a two-story apartment building when police were called at 3:46 p.m. Saturday on a report of a shooting. Police have not identified any suspects or motive behind the shooting.

Anyone with information can call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus police identify man shot dead inside South Side apartment