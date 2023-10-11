Columbus police identify slain victim and suspect in South Side shooting

Columbus police on Tuesday identified a man found shot to death Sunday in a car that crashed into some trees and brush and the suspect charged with murder in the death on the city's South Side.

Jashua Watts, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene at about 5 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Buffalo Court after he and another adult were found in a gray sedan with gunshot wounds. The other wounded adult, whom police did not identify, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition but has since been upgraded to stable.

Aaron Tecapoe Beamon, 20, of the Southern Orchards neighborhood, has been charged by city homicide detectives with murder in Watts' death. A warrant had been issued for Beamon's arrest on Tuesday.

According to police, Watts was seated in a car in a nearby parking lot when Beamon approached the vehicle. The two had a brief conversation, during which a third adult approached. An exchange of gunfire occurred, during which Watts was killed and the car he was in crashed into trees and brush off the road, police said. The third adult was critically injured.

bagallion@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus man charged with murder in fatal South Side shooting