Columbus police identify two victims killed in West Side shooting

Columbus police have identified the man and woman who were found fatally shot in a vehicle in the early hours of Sunday morning following reports of gunfire on West Mound Street on the city's West Side.

Both 27-year-old David J. Thomas and 28-year-old Ziyadah Brown were taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, where they died shortly after the shooting was reported around 3:30 a.m. to Columbus police.

A third man, who is 27, also was found shot and wounded in the car, but he was treated at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center for injuries that proved to be non-fatal, police said.

Police were called Sunday to the intersection of South Souder Avenue and West Mound Street, where they found the three victims inside of a vehicle that had been shot at. No arrests have been made and no suspects identified as homicide detectives continue to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information can call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

