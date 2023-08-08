Columbus police identify victims in Sunday's fatal double shooting on Near East Side

Columbus police have identified the two victims in the fatal double shooting that happened early Sunday afternoon on the city’s Near East Side.

Officers responded at 12:35 p.m. Sunday to the 1400 block of East Mound Street to reports of a shooting, where they found Nicholas L. Ealy, 41, and Alberto C. DeLeon, 69, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Columbus police.

Columbus Fire medics took Ealy to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, where he died at 1:01 p.m., Columbus police Sgt. Joe Albert said. DeLeon took himself to Ohio State University East Hospital, where he died at 1:14 p.m.

Authorities ask anyone with details about the shootings to call Columbus Police Detective Poliseno at (614) 645-6420, the Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730, or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

