Columbus police investigate 2022 homicide of 15-year-old boy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police continue to pursue leads in an unsolved homicide from nearly two years ago.

Police and Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are asking for help in solving the murder of Devin Bannister, a 15-year-old who was dropped off at Riverside Methodist Hospital after being shot.

Officers were called to the hospital at 2:41 a.m. on July 18, 2022, on reports of a boy suffering from a gunshot wound. Bannister was pronounced dead at 4:32 a.m.

Police did not have any suspect leads on the death of Bannister, where the shooting took place, a description of the car that dropped him off at the hospital or what lead to the shooting.

Bannister was one of 69 children killed or injured by gun violence in 2022, according to an NBC4 review of police reports. Of those children, 10 did not survive.

