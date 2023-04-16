Columbus Police investigate fatal shooting of man described as trespasser on South Side

Columbus police continue to investigate a shooting on the city's South Side on Saturday when a homeowner shot and killed a man police described as a trespasser.

Police were called at 6:01 a.m. Saturday on the report of a trespasser in the 600 block of East Whittier Street in the Southern Orchard neighborhood. Before officers arrived, there was another call that a homeowner shot the reported trespasser.

A Columbus police cruiser

The victim's name is being withheld before he is identified by the Franklin County Coroner's Office and next of kin are told. Police describe the person who was killed as a white man between the ages of 50 and 70. The homeowner has not been charged and is not being named for now.

Three neighborhood residents whom The Dispatch talked to on Sunday morning did not want to give their names for the story. One said the shooting was surprising and shocking. A man who said his family has lived in that part of town for years said he feels comfortable in his neighborhood. "It's happening everywhere," he said of the shooting.

The police homicide unit is investigating. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Columbus police homicide at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

