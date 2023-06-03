Columbus police investigate shooting that left 14-year-old boy dead on East Side

A 14-year-old boy was killed early Saturday morning in a shooting on Columbus' East Side, according to city police.

Lorenzo E. Butler Jr. died at a hospital after Columbus police reported finding him with a gunshot wound on the 1200 block of Fountain Lane. Officers responded at 12:31 a.m. Saturday to a report of a shooting in the residential area west of Big Walnut Park, according to a news release from the Columbus Division of Police.

As of Saturday morning, homicide detectives had not identified any suspects or a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information can call the Columbus Division of Police's homicide bureau at 614-774-7810 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

