Columbus police investigate shooting at Near East Side duplex that left 24-year-old man dead

A 24-year-old man was killed Saturday night in a shooting on the Near East Side, according to Columbus police.

Police were dispatched at 8:05 p.m. to the 700 block of Gilbert Street on a report of a shooting. The site of the shooting was at a two-family dwelling one block north of East Livingston Avenue.

Lee A. Mardis Jr., was found at the scene with a gunshot wound and was transported to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in critical condition, police said. Despite receiving lifesaving medical treatment, Mardis succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced dead at 9 p.m.

A second victim, identified as a 24-year-old woman, was with Mardis at the time of the shooting but was uninjured, police said.

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified in Mardis' death, which is the 11th homicide of 2022 in Columbus.

Anyone with information about this or any homicide can call the Columbus police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or report an anonymous tip to the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

