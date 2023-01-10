Columbus police investigating 8-month-old baby's death as 'suspicious'

The death of an 8-month-old baby on Monday night is being investigated as a suspicious death.

Around 6:30 p.m. Monday, Columbus police officers were called to a home on the 2400 block of Hiawatha Street in North Linden after a baby was reported to be unresponsive.

The child, who was noted by police to be injured, was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital, where the baby died at 6:51 p.m. Monday.

The baby's death is being investigated as a "suspicious death" at this point by Columbus homicide detectives, pending a formal autopsy by the Franklin County Coroner's office.

No additional details were immediately available.

