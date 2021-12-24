Columbus police investigating baby’s death. Infant taken to hospital from motel room

The body of a Columbus infant was taken for an autopsy to determine his cause of death two days before Christmas.

Ten-week-old Kayson Knight was pronounced dead in the pediatric emergency room of Piedmont Columbus Regional’s midtown hospital at 9:18 a.m. Thursday, Muscogee County coroner Buddy Bryan told the Ledger-Enquirer.

The baby arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle from a Columbus motel, Bryan said.

The last time the baby was known to be alive was when the mother put him down to sleep around 4 p.m. Wednesday after a feeding, Bryan said. The baby was unresponsive Thursday morning, he said.

The cause of death is undetermined, and the body was taken to the GBI crime lab in Atlanta for an autopsy, but no foul play is suspected, Bryan said.

“The possibility is that it was co-sleeping,” he said, adding there were no marks or bruises on the baby.

Knight’s death is listed on the Columbus Police Department’s incident report Friday as “not cleared.” The L-E didn’t reach a CPD official for comment before publication.