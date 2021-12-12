Columbus police investigating city's latest homicide on Southeast Side after Sunday shooting

Police logo

Another day in the city, another dozen emotional relatives and friends huddled behind crime-scene tape on a street corner on the Southeast Side begging Columbus police to tell them who had been shot to death inside.

But detectives Sunday afternoon could only confirm that they were called at 1:46 p.m. to a house on the 6700 Block of Alexdon Court, just past the intersection with Hubbardton Place and south of Tussing Road and that one adult male had been shot to death inside.

His name was not released.

Columbus police say a man was shot to death inside a house on the 6700 block of Alexdon Court on the city's Southeast Side. No one was taken into custody Sunday afternoon.

A homicide detective who spoke to reporters at the scene, and who would not give his name, said no one was in custody. The initial radio call reported a suspect may have been traveling on foot, and police dogs were on the scene.

This was the 189th homicide in Columbus for 2021.

