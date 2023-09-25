Columbus police investigating a homicide in Galloway Monday evening

Columbus police are investigating the shooting death of a woman in a Galloway subdivision Monday evening.

According to Columbus police officers, dispatchers received a call just after 3 p.m. on report of a woman lying in a driveway on the 5700 block of Pepperwood Court who appeared to be bleeding.

Officers arrived and found her suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at 3:21 p.m.

Columbus police have not released any details on a possible suspect or the identity of the victim.

Dispatch reporter Bethany Bruner contributed to this article.

