Columbus police investigating a homicide in Galloway Monday evening
Columbus police are investigating the shooting death of a woman in a Galloway subdivision Monday evening.
According to Columbus police officers, dispatchers received a call just after 3 p.m. on report of a woman lying in a driveway on the 5700 block of Pepperwood Court who appeared to be bleeding.
Officers arrived and found her suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at 3:21 p.m.
Columbus police have not released any details on a possible suspect or the identity of the victim.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
Dispatch reporter Bethany Bruner contributed to this article.
