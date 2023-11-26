Columbus police investigating a homicide after victim dies on Thanksgiving

Officers were dispatched to a home on the 1300 block of E. 17th Ave just after 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 12 on report of a shooting. There officers found 62-year-old Spencer Brown suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Columbus police are investigating a Northeast Side shooting as a homicide after the victim died on Thanksgiving.

Officers were dispatched to a home in the 1300 block of East 17th Avenue in South Linden just after 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 12 on a report of a shooting. Officers found 62-year-old Spencer Brown at the address suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Brown was taken to a hospital in critical condition but was later stabilized. Brown, however, died of his injuries on Thursday, according to Columbus police Saturday evening.

The suspect, Christopher Shanks, 32, was arrested on Nov. 15 for felonious assault following the initial incident. He faces two new charges: an additional felonious assault charge and one count of tampering with evidence.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 614-645-4192 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

