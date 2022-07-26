Columbus police investigating after one person killed in South Side shooting

Columbus police secure the scene around a fatal shooting Monday on the 1300 block of Lockbourne Road near Thurman Avenue.

A shooting Monday evening on the South Side has left one person dead, Columbus police dispatch confirms.

Around 7:40 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting on the 1300 block of Lockbourne Road between Thurman and East Deshler avenues.

A victim was transported to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead at 8:01 p.m., police dispatch said.

City homicide detectives remained on the scene after 10 p.m. Monday, but had not provided any additional information about the shooting, the city's 78th homicide this year. The shooting appeared to be at one of the first homes on the block beyond a food market at the corner of Lockbourne and Thurman.

The Dispatch has a reporter on scene and will update this story if any additional information becomes immediately available.

