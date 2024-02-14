Columbus police investigating possible hate crime after man filmed urinating on pride flag

Columbus police are investigating a potential hate crime after a Columbus resident posted a video of someone urinating on a pride flag in front of their North Side home.

Police have made no arrests as of Thursday.

The footage posted on Reddit shows a young man approach the house in the 1500 block of Summit Street while another young man films on his phone from the steps leading up to the front porch.

The first young man begins urinating on a flag hanging in front of the front door while holding up his middle finger and yelling, “(Expletive) the gays!”

The footage shows the same man pound on the front of the house twice. The two flee.

The Reddit user who posted the video commented shortly after and said two Columbus Division of Police officers, including an LGBT liaison, came to the house to take a report.

According to the police report, officers canvassed the neighborhood in search of additional footage. A Columbus Division of Police spokesperson said the department is investigating the incident as a hate crime. The police report lists indecent exposure as another possible offense.

