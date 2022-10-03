Columbus police investigating shooting on Georgetown Drive that left one dead

One man has died following a shooting on Friday afternoon in the 6100 block of Georgetown Drive.

Columbus Police Department responded to a shooting at approximately 5:38 p.m. on Friday. They found Steven Daniels in the driveway with a gunshot wound upon arriving.

He was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Emergency Room where he was declared dead at 6:23 p.m.

If you or anyone you know has any information regarding this incident please contact Corporal Roy Green at 706-225-4261 or email roygreen@columbusga.org or the Homicide Unit at 706-225-3161.