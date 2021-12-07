Columbus police investigating shooting that killed 32-year-old man, injured another

The Columbus Police Department responded to a shooting Monday around 7:26 p.m. on 23rd Street that left one victim dead and another with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers found Marcus Jones, 32, unresponsive at the scene, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and had him transported by ambulance to Piedmont Regional Hospital. He was pronounced dead at 8:12 p.m.

The second victim, another 32-year-old man, also went to Piedmont Regional Hospital using private transportation.

Currently, there is no information about the suspect. However, the Homicide Unit responded to the scene and is investigating.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about the case to call Sgt. Thomas Hill at 706-225-4345 or email him at thill@columbusga.org. Those who would like to remain anonymous can call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus their message to 274637 (CRIMES).

This was the second deadly shooting in Columbus that occured Monday. Earlier in the day, a businessman was killed at a Synovus Bank branch where he was planning to deposit money.