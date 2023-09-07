Columbus police investigating suspicious death as possible homicide on East Side

Columbus police are investigating a suspicious death on the city's East Side.

Officers were called around 10:35 a.m. Thursday to the 600 block of Everett Avenue and found a person who was unresponsive.

The person was pronounced dead.

The circumstances of the person's death are considered suspicious and homicide detectives were called to the scene.

Additional details were not immediately available.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus police investigating suspicious death on East Side