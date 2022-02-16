Columbus police investigating three shootings, one injuring patron inside Dick's Den

Columbus police are investigating three shootings, including one that left a patron of the popular jazz bar Dick's Den injured when a bullet came through a window.

The 24-year-old man had been sitting inside Dick's Den, 2417 N. High St., with his back turned toward the road when a witness standing outside just after 11 p.m. Monday described to police hearing a "pop" and seeing a vehicle drive south, according to a report.

"Somebody has just been shot through the window," a man calling 911 that night told a dispatcher. "A patron sitting inside the bar, and there's a gunshot, and there's a hole in the window."

"They're trying to cover the wound and everything."

The man who was wounded was transported to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in critical condition, according to the report, which states his condition was later upgraded to stable.

A police report identified the victim as Maxwell T. Williams, 24, of the University District. A GoFundMe page had raised more than $50,000 for him as of Wednesday morning, only 14 hours since the page was created.

Just under 24 hours after a bullet flew into Dick's Den, officers were dispatched to the 5300 block of Harvestwood Lane in the Northeast Side around 7 p.m. Tuesday and found an 18-year-old man who said he had been walking in a nearby park when two people began shooting. A bullet had struck the man's leg, according to a report.

And early Wednesday morning a little before 1 a.m., someone fired a gun in the area of East 26th and Hamilton avenues in South Linden, a police report states, hitting two separate residences and striking a 22-year-old woman who had been inside one of them. She was taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.

