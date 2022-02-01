Columbus police investigating after two people found dead in East Side apartment

Detectives are investigating after two bodies were found in an East Side apartment Tuesday afternoon, however, it is unclear how the two people died.

Columbus police responded to an apartment on the 3100 block of Sterling Lane at the Gateway Apartment Homes, located near John Glenn International Airport, around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers found the bodies of the two people which appeared to have been there for a significant period of time, according to police.

Homicide detectives are investigating due to the circumstances of the discovery. Autopsies will be conducted by the Franklin County Coroner's office to determine the cause and manner of death of the two individuals.

The identities of those found dead have not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS. Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous.

