Columbus police charge boyfriend after missing woman's body found in southern Ohio landfill

Renee Benedetti, 40, was last seen at her boyfriend's North Side apartment in late January. The search for her is ongoing. Court records show Benedetti's boyfriend, Gene Scott, allegedly confessed to killing her.

Columbus police are expected to provide a formal update Thursday afternoon on a homicide investigation that led detectives to the body of a missing woman in landfill in southern Ohio.

On Thursday afternoon, a murder charge was filed against 46-year-old Gene Scott in Franklin County Municipal Court, officially accusing him of killing 40-year-old Renee Benedetti and dumping her body.

Benedetti's body was found Wednesday morning in a Rumpke landfill, located off of U.S. 68 in Brown County, southeast of Cincinnati. Homicide detectives were involved in the search.

According to court records, Scott reportedly told detectives that on Jan. 29, Scott and Benedetti had a "heated argument" in their apartment, located on the 4900 block of Arbor Village Drive. Scott told detectives he had grabbed Benedetti by the throat and "choked her until she was motionless."

"Mr. Scott then wrapped up Miss Benedetti's body in a rug and later disposed of her body in southern Ohio," court documents said.

Scott's alleged confession was first noted in documents filed in U.S. District Court after he had been charged with illegal possession of a firearm. Columbus police had searched the apartment on Feb. 1, after Benedetti was reported missing, and multiple firearms were found in the apartment. Scott was arrested the following day, Feb. 2, in Kentucky.

Court documents related to the firearms case indicated Scott had confessed, which was part of the reason why a federal magistrate judge ordered Scott to be held in the Franklin County jail without bond in the illegal firearms case.

Scott had previously been convicted of felonious assault and aggravated robbery in Summit County for his role in the 1997 robbery and beating of a man. The victim in that case was left with multiple broken bones and was in a coma for more than three weeks.

The Dispatch will update this story as more information becomes available.

